UPDATE (JAN 18) — Jarren Brown, 20, was arrested Saturday on charges of engaging in violent criminal activity, aggravated assault, and a terroristic act. Sunday he posted $15,000 bail and was released from the Washington County jail.

UPDATE (JAN 17) — Fayetteville Police Department announced Sunday that an arrest was made in connection to the shooting that left a man injured near the intersection of Bradstreet Ln. and Keats Dr. in Fayetteville.