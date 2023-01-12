SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local fire chief will begin serving Arkansas at a higher level.

Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremy Criner has been appointed to serve on the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board for a two-year term, the City of Siloam Springs announced.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Chief Criner on Jan. 6. His term will expire in October 2025.

“It is humbling and an honor to serve on this board,” Chief Criner said. “The Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board is critical to the fire service in Arkansas. Working with the members of the board will be a great experience and one that I hope can not only help move the City of Siloam Springs forward but also the state of Arkansas fire service.”

Chief Criner first joined the Siloam Springs Fire Department in August 2016. He graduated from the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md. He holds a Bachelor of Fire Science degree from Columbia Southern University and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Fire Science Administration and Technology from Northwest Arkansas Community College.

He has been credentialed as a chief fire officer and chief training officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing. He also has been awarded member status with the Institute of Fire Engineers.

Chief Criner currently serves as president of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Fire Chiefs’ Association. Chief Criner was also named Fire Chief of the Year at the Arkansas Fire Convention in 2022.