SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Safe Haven Baby Box is coming to Siloam Springs thanks to a partnership from multiple parties within the city.

According to a press release, a Safe Haven Baby Box is a loving alternative to baby abandonment which permits a new mom-in-crisis to safely and anonymously surrender her newborn for adoption.

AudioGirl Ministries teamed up with Arkansas Rep. Delia Haak, Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremy Criner, and Pastor Tim Estes of New Life Church to organize the box.

Per the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website, “Having a Baby Box in your community provides a focal point to support the Safe Haven Law and provides first responders and communities with a proactive method to eliminate illegal abandonment.”

The release says $20,000 is needed to buy, install, promote, and maintain the baby box and all money raised goes directly into this project since those working to make this a reality are all

volunteers.