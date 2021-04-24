Siloam Springs hosts 2021 Dogwood Festival

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 46th Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival takes place this weekend.

The award-winning festival features exhibitors from all over the united states, plus food vendors, a variety of arts and crafts booths, and a “fun zone” with rides and activities for kids and the young at heart.

Festival Coordinator Lindsey Taylor says the event is a tradition the community looks forward to every year.

“There’s a history that comes with it. We’re so excited to do it again this year. The whole community rallies around this festival and people come in from all over, and we look forward to it,” Taylor said.

The fun continues Sunday with a “duck race.”

The city will put 1,000 rubber duckies in Sager Creek. For just $5 you can purchase a duck and have the chance to win $250 if your duck wins.