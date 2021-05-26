Siloam Springs man arrested for domestic battery after injuring 3-year-old

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Siloam Springs has been arrested after allegedly injuring a 3-year-old in April.

Rolando Obispo Jr., 23, was arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic battery and second-degree domestic battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred in early April after the mother of the child, Brianna Setser, went to the store. While at the store, Obispo called and texted Setser to come home.

Brianna Setser (Courtesy Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon returning home, Setser observed the 3-year-old with a bruised and swollen face. Setser described the injuries to police as both eyes were black and swollen shut, face swollen on the left side, busted blood vessels on both ears and bald spots from pulling of the hair.

Obispo ended up telling Setser about the incident one week later. He described that the 3-year-old was fighting back during a diaper change. Obispo said he picked up the 3-year-old by the hair and threw them to the ground, landing on the left side of his head.

Obispo then picked up the child by the ears and threw him onto the bed and open hand slapped him because he wouldn’t stop crying.

The incident was reported to Benton County deputies on May 11. On May 12, a licensed clinical social worker verbally told police that the child had a parietal skull fracture on his left side along with soft tissue swelling.

Obispo is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond. Obispo also is being held on a $25,000 surety bond for revocation of probation. He is also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Setser was arrested on May 24 for permitting abuse of a child and third-degree endangering welfare of a minor. Setser’s bond is set at $100,000.