SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs is reminding the public that it offers a taxi option for elderly and disabled residents.

The service offers rides to residents 65 and older who need to go to doctor appointments, run errands, shop for groceries, and go to the post office, among additional places to take care of business within the city.

“I see this as a critical need to enable disabled residents and senior citizens to live independently,” said Don Clark, Community Development Director. “Staff enjoys providing the service and it’s a blessing to be able to do so.”

The taxi program is only available within city limits. Rides are available almost anywhere in town for $1 with the exception of liquor stores. Rides are only available during normal business hours and must be scheduled one day prior, the City says.

To schedule a ride, applicants must first complete an application and have their information on file with the City prior to their first ride. Call 479-373-6466 followed by Opt #1 for questions, applications, or to schedule a ride.

To fill out an application online or read the taxi program policy, visit www.siloamsprings.com/455/ElderlyDisabled-Transportation-Service.