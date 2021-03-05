Siloam Springs police asking for public’s help in locating missing man

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man that walked away from a hotel in Siloam Springs on Friday, February 26.

Adam Gragg, 41, was last seen wearing blue jeans cut off at the ankle, a camouflage hoodie and dark colored work boots.

Gragg is known to frequent the Gentry, Gravette and Y-City area and likes to walk creek banks when he is upset.

If anyone has any information, contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118 or you can reply online at tips@siloamsprings.com.

