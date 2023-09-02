SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs police are looking for two vehicles that were involved in a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 near North Hico Street and Meghan Street and led to the death of 36-year-old Lindsey Poteet, according to a crash report.

According to a Facebook post, the vehicles involved may have been “a 2009-2018 Ram 1500 crew cab silver in color and a white Nissan Versa.”

Both vehicles left the scene before police arrived and were described as a dark-colored passenger car and a light-colored pickup truck, according to the post.

If you have any information on the incident, contact SSPD at 479-524-4110.