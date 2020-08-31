Siloam Springs Police search for armed robbery suspect

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking the public for assistance to help identify an armed robbery suspect James Butts Baseball Complex Sunday.

The suspect entered a vehicle on August 30 at the James Butts Baseball Complex and stole several items. The owner of the vehicle confronted the robber and pulled a knife and stole the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later found in the downtown area of Siloam Springs.

The suspect is described as a white male, slim build, approximately 5’10” and wearing a gray Arkansas Razorback hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118. Tips can also be emailed to tips@siloamsprings.com