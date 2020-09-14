Siloam Springs police search for suspect in gas station robbery

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a gas station robbery on Saturday, September 12.

Police say the suspect entered the Station 3 gas station at the intersection of Mt. Olive St. and Cheri Whitlock St. at around 10 p.m., brandishing a firearm and demanding money from the clerk.

The suspect, described as a white male around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes and fled the store.

He was dressed in black pants, a dark gray jacket, a black ski mask and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118 or email tips@siloamsprings.com.