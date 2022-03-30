SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs has been awarded the 2021 Volunteer Community of the Year award.

The award was presented at the Arkansas Municipal League winter conference award banquet on March 27, 2022.

According to a press release, this year’s nomination, and in turn award, focused on how the community supported food insecurities in the city, especially during the pandemic. Hundreds of individuals came together to ensure that those needing food were able to access it in a free manner.

“Thank you to all those who continuously help our friends and neighbors in need in Siloam Springs. Other cities honored this year include Fayetteville, Vilonia, North Little Rock, West Memphis, and Osceola,” the City said.