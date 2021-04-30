Siloam Springs School District to make masks optional

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs school board voted to uphold the superintendent’s recommendation to make masks optional.

Beginning on May 1, employees and students will have the choice as to whether they wear a mask or not. The district states that all other COVID-19 protocols remain in place for the remainder of the year such as limiting visitors on campus, social distancing, hand washing and more.

The district expresses that every student or staff member should feel comfortable with their choice of wearing a mask or not wearing a mask.