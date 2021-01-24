Siloam Springs School District to move to remote learning for coming week

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced Sunday that the district will pivot to remote learning for the week of January 25 – 29.

The decision was reportedly made due to the number of students and staff members who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are determined to have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive.

Information on technology device pick-up will be communicated to parents from their individual buildings.

Those who wish to continue receiving meals for their child can access the off-campus meal request form on their school’s website.