Siloam Springs to continue Virtual Academy program

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After almost a year of virtual learning — one school district is keeping it’s virtual academy next school year.

Jody Wiggins is the Superintendent of Siloam Springs public schools. He says the district made plans to start a virtual academy back in the 2019-2020 school year but because of the pandemic that plan was accelerated.

He says they’ve created a curriculum that’ll be better for students and teachers.

“We are going to have a committee review the students that are going to go into our virtual academy next year to make sure that everybody is on the same page and knows what the expectations for the student are and what the expectations for the teachers are,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says right now a little over 170 students have applied to join the academy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers