Siloam Springs to continue Virtual Academy program

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After almost a year of virtual learning — one school district is keeping it’s virtual academy next school year.

Jody Wiggins is the Superintendent of Siloam Springs public schools. He says the district made plans to start a virtual academy back in the 2019-2020 school year but because of the pandemic that plan was accelerated.

He says they’ve created a curriculum that’ll be better for students and teachers.

“We are going to have a committee review the students that are going to go into our virtual academy next year to make sure that everybody is on the same page and knows what the expectations for the student are and what the expectations for the teachers are,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says right now a little over 170 students have applied to join the academy.