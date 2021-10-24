Siloam Springs tornado sirens repaired ahead of potential severe weather

UA Expands Tornado Siren Testing_-4070104225445820363

UPDATE: The city confirmed Sunday afternoon that tornado sirens are once again operational.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs officials announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that the city’s tornado sirens are currently out of service.

Crews are working to get the sirens operational before severe weather arrives Sunday night.

City officials say its important to make sure citizens have ways to receive alerts, such as a weather radio or mobile notifications.

