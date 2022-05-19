COTTER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police issued a silver alert Thursday morning for a missing 88-year-old man out of Cotter in Baxter County.

According to the alert, Donald Dean was last known to be at 262 N. Section Line Road in Cotter, Ark. near Cotter Crossing Apartments.

He is described as white and 6 feet, 4 inches, weighing 225 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants.

Police say he may be traveling in a 2001 Red Nissan XTerra SUV, AR 853WPF.

If anyone has information regarding Dean’s whereabouts, contact the Cotter Police Department at 870-425-2361.