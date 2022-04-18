BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thaden School announced Monday 4x Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Jewel will visit Upper School students on campus on Thursday, April 21 from 11:00 am to noon.

Throughout her successful career, Jewel has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, earned multiple Grammy Award nominations and is a New York Times best-selling author.

“I am excited to be back in Bentonville,” says Jewel. “I have been learning more about the amazing initiatives Thaden School supports. The school’s efforts parallel initiatives that are near and dear to my heart, namely supporting youth through my nonprofit, “Inspiring Children,” by creating the ultimate learning environment for youth to thrive at the highest levels.”

Jewel created a video introducing herself to Thaden Students and the people of Northwest Arkansas. You can watch it here.