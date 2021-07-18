Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA holds school supply drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a back to school supply drive.

The foundation is needing help to get their single parent recipients and their children ready for the next school year.

Many items are needed, from pencils and pens — to backpacks and hand sanitizer.

Donations can be dropped off at their office on Southwest D St. in Bentonville Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 3.

A full list of accepted items is below.