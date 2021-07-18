Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA holds school supply drive

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a back to school supply drive.

The foundation is needing help to get their single parent recipients and their children ready for the next school year.

Many items are needed, from pencils and pens — to backpacks and hand sanitizer.

Donations can be dropped off at their office on Southwest D St. in Bentonville Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 3.

A full list of accepted items is below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers