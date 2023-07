ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews in Rogers responded to an accident on West Hudson Road that left six people injured, according to a Facebook post from the Rogers Fire Department.

According to the post, the crash took place around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday at 1300 West Hudson Road. One person was entrapped and six were hospitalized.

Due to the number of injuries, a third ambulance was dispatched, according to RFD.

No further details were given on the crash.