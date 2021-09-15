Skeletal remains found in 2020 lead to Springdale man behind bars

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is in jail after the investigation of skeletal remains found near Decatur in March of 2020 led to his arrest.

Luis Guillermo Rodriguez-Martinez, 26, is held in the Benton County jail on a $200,000 bond.

The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and identified as Kevin Gonzalez, 25, who was last seen on April 12, 2019, according to court documents.

Rodriguez-Martinez is facing felony charges of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Police have not yet confirmed how Gonzalez died.

Rodriguez-Martinez was previously arrested in 2019 for failure to appear, in 2016 for robbery and 2020 for failure to pay.

Court documents, which are heavily redacted as the case is ongoing, suggest Gonzalez was shot in an apartment in Decatur. Police have not reported at this time how Rodriguez-Martinez is connected to Gonzalez’s death.

