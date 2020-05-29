Skeletal remains found in Benton County identified as 25-year-old

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Police say skeletal remains found near a home in Decatur in late March have been identified as 25-year-old Kevin Gonzalez.

No further information will be provided by police at this time due to an “active investigation,” according to Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

ORIGINAL STORY —

Skeletal human remains were collected by detectives in Decatur on Friday, March 27, according to Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the individual is unknown, police say.

The remains were discovered by a homeowner in the area of W. Mountain and Limkiln Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

Evidence has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to investigate the cause of death and work toward identifying the individual.