Slim Chickens to suspend dine-in services in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Slim Chickens announced its decision to suspend dining room services in Northwest Arkansas in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the region.

In a press release on Tuesday, Slim Chickens said the decision came after “the continued increase in COVID-19 infection rates in Northwest Arkansas and the brand taking a proactive approach to keep guests and employees safe.”

The Fayetteville-based fast food chain says it will begin testing a new enhanced curbside service ordering system.

“We’re fortunate to be in a position to function without the use of our dining rooms efficiently and effectively, operating through a limited contact experience and continuing our drive thru, carry out, and curbside service, processes we have perfected over the past several months,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon.

The enhanced Slim Chickens phone app features will begin on Monday, August 3 as a test program in the Northwest Arkansas locations.

The app will allow customers to select curbside or pick-up when ordering and will automatically alert the restaurant when they are en route, as well as when they arrive.

The stores suspending dine-in service beginning on Wednesday, July 22 include:

Fayetteville

2120 N. College Ave., 72703

637 Joyce Blvd, Suite 20A, 72703

3562 W. Wedington Drive, 72704

1855 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., 72701

Springdale

5240 W. Sunset Ave., 72762

Rogers

2002 S. Promenade Blvd., 72758

Bentonville

1400 SE Eagle Way, 72756

Fort Smith

7501 Phoenix Ave., 72903

Slim Chickens says it has implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting measures and a “limited contact experience” since the beginning oft he pandemic. The company says it conducts temperature checks for all its employees and requires them to wear masks and gloves, as well as wash their hands every 20 minutes.

The company first announced its plans to reopen for dine-in in May.