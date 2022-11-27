BENTONVILLE, Ark.( KNWA/KFTA) — Today is Small Business Saturday and it’s all about shopping locally during the holiday season.

Millions of shoppers are out this weekend buying gifts for family and friends, and local businesses are letting you know not to forget about your neighbors next door.

Rex Warr is the co-owner of Ropes Hounds Taproom, a business that has a little bit of everything.

“To see people come in and just the curiosity on their face of its dog gear, but it’s also a bar and it’s unique and you can bring your dog here and it’s just a fun atmosphere; I like that feeling of confusion, but then excited once they figure it out,” Warr said.

Warr says he knows people are on a budget this year, so having something reasonably priced for people and their furry friends is important to him.

“We know budgets are tight right now so if we can give our local customers a deal then that helps them to make their dollar go further for the holiday season,” Warr said.

Warr’s business is not the only one trying to look out for its customers this holiday season.

“We just try to do as many things as we can that the big retailers can’t do and we’re just hoping to keep on doing that,” Lyn Manley said.

Lyn Manely and Carrie Burse are the co-owners of Bentonville Provisions located in downtown Bentonville.

“Bentonville Provisions is a kitchen and culinary experience, so we offer cooking classes, charcuterie boards, gifts, and retail kitchen items,” Burse said.

Burse says they provide local products in-store and want people to know the importance of what your dollar does for them.

“This is our job, it’s our livelihood and we really love what we do and we love our community and supporting our other local businesses and also making people happy when they come in the store and buy fun stuff,” Burse said.

Warr says local businesses benefit everyone and says when you walk into those doors you are simply making a difference.

“We’re giving back to the community in the form of art, in the form of creativity, you know, there’s a lot to it supporting a small business,” Warr said.