Sneakerheads swap kicks at Arkansas’ biggest sneaker show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vendors from across the Midwest and Texas came to buy, sell and trade sneakers today in Bentonville.

It’s all for the NWA Hype sneaker convention — the biggest sneaker show in Arkansas.

Jack Goshert with NWA Hype said people could purchase renown sports apparel from famous shoe stores.

“A lot of people come here so they don’t have to pay shipping on websites, and it’s a lot of limited things that you can’t find anywhere else, they’re sold out everywhere else online,” Goshert said.

Goshert said that because of the pandemic this will be the only event for now but he hopes to make it bigger and host it in other cities once it becomes safe again.