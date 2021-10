FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Live announced Monday that Snoop Dogg will take the stage in Fayetteville on Wednesday, November 10.

The legendary rapper will hold a pre-release party for the debut of his new album, Algorithm.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now with general admission starting at $70.

The D-Oh-Double-G will also drop it like it’s hot on the turntables, with his disc jockey alter-ego DJ Snoopadelic slated to make an appearance.