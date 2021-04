FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) -- A new report by Porch has determined the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area the best midsize metro to move to after college.

The study ranks metropolitan areas on the categories of median income for recent graduates, unemployment rate for recent graduates, number of employer firms per 1,000 residents, concentration of recent graduates compared to the national average, median 1-bedroom rent and cost of living compared to the national average.