ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Open Avenues announced it will host the third annual SOAR NWA event in August at Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The festival will take place on August 26 and 27 from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release, Friday activities will include tethered hot air balloon rides, a balloon glow, live musical entertainment, helicopter rides, discovery flights, strolling circus performers, a kid’s zone, skydiving, beer garden food trucks, vendor booths and more.

A music headliner, Sammy Kershaw, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m., immediately following the planned balloon glow.

Saturday’s festivities kick off with a hot air balloon ascension followed by some repeat events such as helicopter rides, discovery flights, a kid’s zone, a beer garden, food trucks, and vendor booths. Festivities will also include a car exhibit, pancake breakfast and family-friendly entertainment from the stage.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to bring this unique event back to Northwest Arkansas,” said Kelly Sampson, Development Director at Open Avenues. “In addition to the amazing fun it brings for attendees, it’s an important fundraiser for Open Avenues, raising money to allow us to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities. This year’s event is expanding into 2 days and will truly offer something for everyone at every age. Thanks to Sam’s Furniture, we’re able to bring in a nationally known act this year to make the event just that much more amazing!”

Both one and two-day ticket options are available. One-day tickets purchased in advance are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 & under. Two-day advance purchase tickets are $22 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 & under. Ticket prices go up at the gate and are not guaranteed.

Hot air balloon and aeronautics rides, as well as various other activities, have additional costs.

To purchase tickets or register to volunteer, visit soarnwa.com.