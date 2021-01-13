Sonora Middle School recognized nationally for STEM project

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students from Sonora Middle School are being recognized nationally for their idea to impact change in their community in science, technology, engineering, and math skills.

The school is one of 75 semi-finalists in the 11th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a nationwide education competition that challenges 6th-12th grade students and their teachers to creatively use STEM skills to address a challenge in their community.

Their project involves developing a wearable CO2 sensor and waterproof housing that will attach to the shoulder of any life jacket that can notify the wearer of harmful levels of carbon monoxide. The idea for this proposition came from an increase in water sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carbon dioxide poisoning from the exhaust of older boats have caused hospitalizations in the area.

Sonora will receive $15,000 to be redeemed on DonorsChoose.org, a nonprofit organization that uses direct donations to public school classroom projects. They will also receive a smartphone to help create their project.