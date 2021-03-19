Spring break travel and staying safe during the pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Around this this time last year, there were several concerns about spring break travel and the spread of COVID-19. Many of those concerns are still here.

After being restricted for months, some people are looking forward to taking a vacation and some sort of normalcy. However, health experts are recommending folks not to travel at this time, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

Although, some states are loosening up restrictions and the vaccinations add a layer of protection we are still in the midst of a pandemic. Traveling increases your chances of spreading and getting the virus.

Fayetteville Public Health Officer Dr. Sharkey says we need to hold off just a little longer, get more people vaccinated, get these outbreaks under control and learn more about these variants circulating.

“The parts that we are concerned about are where we are really seeing the virus spreading. We are worried that people are going to go off have some fun and bring the disease back with them and possibly a virus with some variants of concerns,” said Sharkey.

According to the CDC, the states with the highest number of variants reported cases are Florida, Michigan followed by California.

Dr. Sharkey adds that the vaccine does provide some protection from the variants but it’s not as effective as it is against the original strain.

When it comes to finding a safer way to travel her recommendations is to drive over flying. She adds avoiding busy crowded restaurants and bars during your vacation.

AAA reports that people are feeling more comfortable with traveling and there is still a high interest in road trips.

If you decide to travel, you want to be sure to practice safe healthy habits. When you’re packing your bags don’t forget your hand sanitizer and your mask.

It’s a good idea to plan ahead and limit the number of stops you have to make by packing snacks and a lunch for the drive.

AAA Motor Club, Public Affairs Specialist, Nick Chabarria says you want to remain flexible as restrictions can change from one state to another. He recommends a travel map tool called TRIPTIK that you can use to know the guidelines of the cities you are traveling through and your final destination.

“For example, you’re taking a road trip… are you going to be able to get something to eat, are you going to be able to go inside a restaurant? Are you going to be able to grab some coffee and sit down? Checking that map can give you an idea of what restrictions are in place and what you can expect,” said Chabarria.

Before hitting the road, if you are using a personal car, he says make sure it’s in good shape to make the drive. Check the tire pressure and if your battery is over 3 years old, get it tested.

Health experts do recommend folks to get tested for the coronavirus before and after your trip to keep yourself and other safe. Do not travel if you test positive for the coronavirus.