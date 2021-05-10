Springdale Aquatic Center set to reopen for Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Aquatic Center is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend after being closed during 2020 with the ongoing global pandemic.

Starting May 29, the aquatic center, located at 1100 Watson Drive, will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Admission (per day) is $4.00 with the exceptions of $3.00 for children ages 1-4, and Free for infants (younger than 1 year). Splash Passes will be sold at the Springdale Parks and Rec Center. Splash Passes are $80 and are good for 25 admissions.

Any person 9 years old or younger must be accompanied by a person 15 years of age or older.

Admissions

Ages 0-4 $3

Ages 5 and Older $4

Lockers are available for $.25 per use.

Swim Diapers are available for $2 each.

Splash Pass: $80 pass that allows 25 visits with pass

The aquatic center accepts cash, check, MasterCard and Visa.

Refunds

No refunds are given for rainouts or any other circumstance.

Pavilion Rentals

$50 plus the price of admission / two-hour rental 1-3 p.m. or 3:30-5:30 p.m. daily.

First come first serve

May be reserved in advance at the Springdale Recreation Center.

(479)750-8185

1906 Cambridge St. Springdale, AR 72764

Private Swim Party Rentals

$375 for up to 75 people

$425 for 76-100 people

$475 for 101-125 people

$525 for 126 or more people

Party rentals are for 1 hour and 45 minutes

Wading pool is an additional $30

More information about the aquatic center can be found on the city’s website.