SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.

According to the Springdale Fire Department, a business that neighbors the intersection caught fire. It is unknown which business it was that became engulfed in flames, but the department was able to get the fire under control.

The department says the cause of the fire is still uncertain.

An investigation is underway and KNWA/FOX24 will update this story when more information becomes available.