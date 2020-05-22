Springdale cancels youth, adult summer basketball & flag football seasons

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale announced it will cancel youth, adult summer basketball, and youth flag football seasons.

“In light of guidelines set for team sports and indoor venues by the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Health, Springdale Parks and Recreation must, unfortunately, announce the cancellation of the Youth and Adult summer basketball seasons and youth summer Flag Football,” the city said in a release.

“We are still assessing these guidelines and hope to provide summer programming that meets the state’s regulations. Under consideration include late summer and early fall academies and both youth and adult leagues.”

The city will provide updated information on the future of summer programming later this month on its website.