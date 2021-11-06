Springdale celebrates Dia de los Muertos

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Dia de los Muertos celebration continued today in downtown Springdale.

The Day of the Dead is an annual celebration that brings Latino and non-Latino people together to honor loved ones who have died.

People got to experience the holiday traditions that are celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Central and South America, right here in Northwest Arkansas.

“Everybody has somebody that has passed away that they love so much and this is a good opportunity to just remember them and celebrate their lives,” said Program Manager Miriam de la Torre

Dia de los Muertos continues until December 4.

