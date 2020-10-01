Springdale Chamber of Commerce names new CEO

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Chamber of Commerce names a new president and CEO Thursday after the current CEO Perry Webb is set to retire at the end of the year.

Bill Rogers who has served the Springdale Chamber of Commerce in senior administrative positions for more than 22 years was announced to take over for Webb at the beginning of 2021.

Webb announced in November 2019 he would retire and will serve through December 31.

Rogers’ is experienced economic development and job growth, municipal board management, event and strategic planning, government affairs, public relations and media affairs. The long-time Northwest Arkansas resident joined the Chamber in June of 1998 after a 17-year career with the University of Arkansas Athletic Department.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce that the Springdale Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has chosen Bill Rogers to serve as the Interim President for the Springdale Chamber starting on January 1, 2021,” said Board chair Sam Hollis of Milestone Construction. “Bill currently holds the position of Vice President of the Springdale Chamber and therefore brings an enormous amount of knowledge, experience, and dedication to this new position.”

During the last 20 years, Rogers provided lead staff oversight for the majority of major Chamber initiatives that helped grow the organization and support most of the city’s best-known infrastructure programs. His role in promoting Chamber-supported bond issues helped secure voter approval that has constructed Arvest Ballpark, major street corridors, parks, fire stations and municipal facilities.

“This is a tremendous honor for me personally and professionally,” said Rogers. “I love Springdale and this Chamber. It is a privilege to go to work each day with a goal of making our hometown a better place to live. With just two presidents in the last 55 years, our Chamber has enjoyed stable leadership that has earned our organization national recognition and the highest accreditation possible. We will work hard to build on all our past achievements.”

A 1980 graduate of the University of Arkansas, he is a 2007 graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management and a 2003 graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.