SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale is thinking about changing who will pick up your trash on trash day.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council will consider accepting a new bid from CARDS Holdings to provide city-wide trash services.

The city’s current contract with Waste Management ends in November and the city is looking to see what other services are out there.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said CARDS will offer benefits including weekly recycling pickup.

“We heard a lot that once every other week isn’t really enough, they were filling that bin up after a week. So having that picked up every week, I think, is an important change to make,” said Sprouse.

Mayor Sprouse said if the council votes “YES” on Tuesday, the contract with CARDS will start on December 1 and residents will pay around one dollar more with cards.