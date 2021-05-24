Springdale High School names new interim football coach

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale High School football team has named an interim head coach for the upcoming season.

Brett Hobbs, who has served as Springdale High School defensive coordinator since 2016, has been named the interim coach of the Bulldogs.

“I am overjoyed to endorse naming Brett Hobbs as the interim Head Coach of the SHS football program,” said Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland. “Coach Hobbs has the experience, enthusiasm and ethics the position requires. He knows what it takes to build and maintain a great program. His focus on building positive relationships, doing things the right way and developing leaders on and off the field makes him the right choice. Coach Hobbs has my full support and the support of our wonderful Bulldog Family.”

Hobbs played for SHS before graduating in 2000. He played for the 1999 Bulldogs, who won a conference championship and finished state runners up.

“I am very excited,” said Hobbs. “Coming back to Springdale High School to be head football coach is something I have dreamed about. I appreciate Dr. Cleveland, Wayne Stehlik and the entire administration for giving me this opportunity.

Wayne Stehlik, Springdale’s athletic director, said, “We’re thrilled to have Brett Hobbs as Springdale High School’s interim head football coach. Brett’s experience as a player who has worn the Bulldog uniform, position coach and coordinator make him the right choice to lead the team at this point.”

Springdale is in its final week of spring practice and needed to fill the position vacated when Zac Clark announced he is leaving to become head coach at Searcy High School.