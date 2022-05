SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale High School will add four additional students to its graduating class this year, except they were last in school nearly 70 years ago.

The school announced four men, Carl Stults, Bobby Burke, Charles Leroy Moon, and Bob Self, all of whom left high school in 1956 to serve in the military, will finally receive their degree.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 21 at 8 a.m. in Bud Walton Arena.