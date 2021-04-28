Springdale homes damaged from line of storms early Wednesday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Neighbors in the Vicenza Villa Subdivision in northwest Springdale woke up just after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday to find their homes damaged from a line of storms that pushed through Northwest Arkansas.

Shingles ripped off, patio furniture blew around and tree limbs down were the scene in one neighborhood.

One neighbor told KNWA/FOX24 their roof and property were damaged and it looks like a possible tornado went from Pasubio St down Staro Lane.

Several houses with roof damage and debris scattered about from yard items, one neighbor said.

A local man who is in the process of building a church described the wind as blowing hard to KNWA/FOX24 Chief Photographer John Cumpston.

Near the construction site of the church, the contractor had a metal outbuilding blown apart during the storm.

No reports of injuries.