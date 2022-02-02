SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public Library has released the latest edition of their newsletter, The Connection, featuring a schedule of events coming in February.

The month will feature events for everyone from preschoolers to adults, including several activities for Black History Month.

The library is offering the following events:

Children’s Storytimes: All storytimes are virtual, and can be viewed on the Springdale Public Library Facebook page.

Toddler Storytime : 11 a.m. Tuesdays, February 8, 15, and 22.

: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, February 8, 15, and 22. Afterschool Storytime (K-5) : 4 p.m. Tuesdays, February 8, 15, and 22.

: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, February 8, 15, and 22. Preschool Storytime : 11 a.m. Wednesdays, February 9, 16, and 23.

: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, February 9, 16, and 23. Chispas – Bilingual Spanish & English Storytime: 4 p.m. Thursdays, February 3, 10, 17, and 24.

There are a pair of activities in honor of Valentine’s Day:

Craft Saturday: Book Valentines , Saturday, February 5. Drop-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids will have the chance to write a Valentine to their favorite book and display it on the library bulletin board for the whole month.

, Saturday, February 5. Drop-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids will have the chance to write a Valentine to their favorite book and display it on the library bulletin board for the whole month. STEAM: LEGO Hearts, for grades K-5, Tuesday, February 8. Build a LEGO heart to give to a loved one. Register, then pick up your kit to create a one-of-a-kind gift. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

There are two activities especially for adults:

Creativebug Connection: Japanese Sashiko, Decorative Stitching : Come on February 5 for a self-paced adult craft program that utilizes the library’s online resource, Creativebug. Each kit includes supplies and instructions to complete the craft. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

: Come on February 5 for a self-paced adult craft program that utilizes the library’s online resource, Creativebug. Each kit includes supplies and instructions to complete the craft. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180. We Know Whodunit: Book Club, February 15, 6 p.m. Join in person or virtually for a monthly mystery discussion. The book selection is Magpie Murders, by Anthony Horowitz. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

Three different events highlight Black History Month:

Naturally Informed: Celebrate Hair! Thursday, February 10, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., virtual. Come for a discussion led by special guest hair stylist, cosmetologist and salon owner Montinique Davis, who will speak about how to care for textured and curly hair. Register for a chance to win a natural haircare door prize. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

Thursday, February 10, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., virtual. Come for a discussion led by special guest hair stylist, cosmetologist and salon owner Montinique Davis, who will speak about how to care for textured and curly hair. Register for a chance to win a natural haircare door prize. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180. Crusade Jazz Concert , in person, Saturday, February 19, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Library Gallery. Enjoy jazz music from “Crusade,” of Northwest Arkansas.

, in person, Saturday, February 19, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Library Gallery. Enjoy jazz music from “Crusade,” of Northwest Arkansas. Black History Month Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 22, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., virtual. The group will discuss Just As I Am, an autobiography by actress Cicely Tyson. Copies are available for checkout at the Information Desk. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

The library will also offer several activities for young adults:

Gaming After School , February 8 and 22, 4:30 p.m., virtual. Join for a bimonthly session of Gaming After School. The program is for grades 6-12. They will play online games such as Codenames and the Jackbox Party Pack. Register for the event and you will receive the Zoom link via email. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

, February 8 and 22, 4:30 p.m., virtual. Join for a bimonthly session of Gaming After School. The program is for grades 6-12. They will play online games such as Codenames and the Jackbox Party Pack. Register for the event and you will receive the Zoom link via email. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180. College 101: Application Process : February 10 (English), 6 p.m., virtual and February 24 (Spanish), 6 p.m., virtual. Join a virtual event for those interested in applying to college (grade 11+). Rafael Arciga Garcia, Assistant Dean for Diversity Recruitment at the University of Arkansas, will discuss the college application process. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

: February 10 (English), 6 p.m., virtual and February 24 (Spanish), 6 p.m., virtual. Join a virtual event for those interested in applying to college (grade 11+). Rafael Arciga Garcia, Assistant Dean for Diversity Recruitment at the University of Arkansas, will discuss the college application process. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180. College 101: FAFSA : February 16 (Spanish), 6 p.m., virtual and February 17 (English), 6 p.m., virtual. Join a virtual event for those interested in applying for FAFSA (grades 11+). Abbie Tanner, HEI Program Coordinator in Enrollment Services at the University of Arkansas, will discuss FAFSA and how to apply. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

: February 16 (Spanish), 6 p.m., virtual and February 17 (English), 6 p.m., virtual. Join a virtual event for those interested in applying for FAFSA (grades 11+). Abbie Tanner, HEI Program Coordinator in Enrollment Services at the University of Arkansas, will discuss FAFSA and how to apply. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180. Anime Club: February 23, 4:30 p.m., virtual. Register for this program to watch anime and make an anime-themed craft. Registration includes a craft kit and the Zoom link to meet virtually to make the craft. Register at www.springdalelibrary.org or by calling 750-8180.

The entire schedule of events is available here.