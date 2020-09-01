Springdale man arrested for breaking or entering into police cars, multiple vehicles

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Springdale has been arrested and is facing multiple accounts of breaking or entering after numerous vehicles were broken into, including police cars.

Dominique Chu, 24, is facing nine counts of breaking or entering, nine counts of theft of property and criminal mischief in the second degree.

According to court documents, Chu was involved with breaking into three police units in Rogers, Mulberry and an Arkansas Highway Police Vehicle in Crawford County.

Two AR-15 rifles, ballistic vests, multiple magazines, a police jacket with patches and a police badge were taken from the vehicles.

Nine total breaking or entering cases will be solved for Bella Vista, one in Benton County, two for the West Fork Police Department and approximately four or five for Crawford County.

More arrests will be made with the hopes to recover more stolen property as the investigation continues.

Chu is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.