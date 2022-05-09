WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery after a shooting at a home on Sonora Road on May 6.

Uriel Martinez, 18, was arrested on May 6 after police found him and another individual breaking into a residence in Benton County.

According to a probable cause report, witnesses say Joseph Cuneo was found at the residence on Sonora Road with a gunshot wound to his head and Martinez was holding a black rifle.

Martinez fled immediately after the shooting in the victim’s vehicle. After ditching the vehicle in another location, police found Martinez and the other individual at the residence in Benton County.

A deputy arrived at the location where Martinez yelled at the deputy to kill him and didn’t comply with commands. The deputy and homeowner of the residence had to physically fight Martinez to get him handcuffed.

The other individual fled the scene on foot while the deputy and homeowner worked to restrain Martinez. No update was provided on the status of this individual, according to the probable cause report.

The suspect was found in possession of a live .223 caliber round inside his pocket, matching a spent shell casing and another live round found at the Sonora residence.

Martinez is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond. His next court appearance will be on June 8.