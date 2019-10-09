Springdale man gets maximum federal sentence for gun possession charge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Springdale man will spend a decade in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Duane “DAK” Kees.

Jackson Abed Rodriguez-Robles, 36, of Springdale was sentenced Wednesday Oct. 9 to 10 years in prison.

Rodriguez-Robles will be on parole for three years after being released, and must pay $2,500 in fines.

He was convicted in 2001 of a felony in Puerto Rico. In 2019, Rodriguez-Robles was found with a gun in his possession.

He was indicted during March 2019 and and pleaded guilty three months later.