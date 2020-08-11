Springdale man killed in single-vehicle accident in Oklahoma

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 29-year-old Springdale man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Delaware County, Oklahoma on Monday, according to an accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rene Ivan Munoz was killed at approximately 2:35 p.m. when his vehicle, a 2004 Lincoln Navigator, departed the Cherokee Turnpike roadway “for an unknown reason” and struck an embankment.

The vehicle “went airborne after the first impact rolling 1/2 time coming to rest on it (sic) top,” according to the report.

An airbag was equipped but it did not deploy, the report states. Munoz was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The weather was noted as cloudy and the road condition dry.