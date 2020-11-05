Springdale man sentenced to over 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was sentenced in court today for sexual exploitation of a child.

Juan Ordenas-Lucas, 27, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years of supervised release on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor via the production of child pornography. 

According to court records, in November 2019 the Springdale Police Department was made aware of videos of child exploitation located on Ordenas-Lucas’ phone.

A subsequent search of the phone revealed a video recorded by Ordenas-Lucas of him sexually abusing a 7-year-old female.

Ordenas-Lucas was indicted in January and entered a guilty plea in June. 

