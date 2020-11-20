Springdale mayor, city council members tour new nature center

The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center is set to open on December 11

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale mayor Doug Sprouse and members of the city council toured the new J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center on Friday.

The Nature Center is expected to open on December 11. Reservations for opening week will be available to the public for free on the center’s website beginning on December 1, according to the city’s Facebook post.

The 32,000 square foot facility is located at 3400 N. 40th Street in Springdale and includes amenities like an archery range, aquarium, and trails connected to the Razorback Greenway.

The property was donated to Arkansas Game and Fish by the City of Springdale in 2016. Building construction began in December 2018.

