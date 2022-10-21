SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Don Tyson School of Innovation cross-country and track and field programs received a $25,000 grant from Walmart and Kellogg’s.

DTSOI cross country team started five years ago with only seven students, now the team has 125 students, according to a news release.

Don Tyson School of Innovation cross-country and track programs receive a $25,000 grant from Walmart and Kellogg’s on Oct. 21, 2022 (Springdale Public Schools).

According to a news release, the grant will help create a running path for the middle school students so they don’t have to train along Hylton Road and Don Tyson Parkway.

Kellogg’s mascot, Tony the Tiger, made an appearance to recognize the educators and coaches along with the student-athletes.