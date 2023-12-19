SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub after police say he hit a security guard with his car.

According to a news release, during the altercation that led to a Zabana’s Night Club security guard shooting and killing Luis Ogando-Lopez, Juan Frias-Villa, 26, hit a second security guard with his vehicle before leaving the scene.

The investigation also showed that Frias-Villa was with Ogando-Lopez at the nightclub the night of the incident.

Both were removed from the building by security guards. They returned to the nightclub and video showed the two striking the exit door with their hands while Ogando-Lopez held a gun, the release said.

They walked from the building to the parking lot. Frias-Villa got into a vehicle while Ogando-Lopez stayed in the parking lot.

Ogando-Lopez was confronted by a security guard. While that confrontation ensued, the release said that Frias-Villas drove towards a second security guard and hit him with the vehicle.

Frias-Villa was later found by detectives. He admitted to hitting a person with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

He was arrested on a second-degree battery charge and was booked into the Washington County Jail on December 18.

Frias-Villa’s bond is pending and he has a hearing scheduled for December 20.