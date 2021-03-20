UPDATE: Springdale Police Department locates lost girl’s parents

UPDATE: Springdale Police confirmed that the little girl’s parents were located and the girl was returned to them safe.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Police Department announced on Facebook that officers found a little girl in front of Johnson Meadows apartments on Johnson Road at approximately 3:00pm Saturday.

Police say she was playing on the sidewalk alone and does not know where her parents are or where she lives.

Officers encourage anyone with information to call the police department at 479-751-4542.