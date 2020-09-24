Springdale police investigate shooting on Powell Street near Jones Elementary

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Powell Street across the street from Jones Elementary.

On Wednesday, September 23 at approximately 1:44 p.m., officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to a 911 call at 916 Powell Street Apt 103 in reference to a shooting that took place.

When officers arrived they found a male identified as Devon Harvey, 27, with a gunshot wound to the leg and to the upper torso.







Officers were told the suspect had already left the area. Officers immediately rendered first aid to Harvey until paramedics arrived on the scene to transport him to a local hospital for his injuries.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police said the school was alerted about the shooting. A school resource officer was at the school at the time of the shooting.

The suspect is still at large but police said this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident or knows who the

suspect might be, please call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.