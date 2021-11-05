Springdale Police issue arrest warrants for Har-Ber High teacher

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department has issued arrest warrants for Kyle Smith, 41, a geometry teacher at Har-Ber High School in Springdale.

According to the City of Springdale website warrant page, two warrants have been active for Smith since October 25.

The website lists the warrants as assault in the 2nd degree and battery in the 3rd degree.

KNWA/FOX24 News reached out to the Springdale Police Department for more details about the assault and battery warrants, but it was not able to provide any additional information. KNWA/FOX24 News also reached out to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney, who directed us to the Springdale city attorney for more details. Phone calls and emails have not yet been returned.

Spokesperson for Springdale Public Schools Trent Jones said Smith is currently employed by the district and has been on paid leave for about three weeks. When asked if the district was aware of the warrants, Jones said, “the district doesn’t discuss personnel.”

Smith is a former Fayetteville City Council member and held the Ward 4, Position 2 seat in 2017 to fill a vacant seat. He lost a reelection bid in November 2020.

KNWA/FOX24 News has reached out to Smith for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA/FOX24 news as we learn more.